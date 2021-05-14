Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.45 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $18,513,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $11,570,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 31,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

