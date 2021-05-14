Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 285 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.75. 94,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,130,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $264.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

