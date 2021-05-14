Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

