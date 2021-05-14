Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$185.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFCZF traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.22. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $138.12.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.