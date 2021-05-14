Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 7.1%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.24 and last traded at $61.44. 11,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,552,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

