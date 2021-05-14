Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$34.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

