International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFFT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 52,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,710. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

