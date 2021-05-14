Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.12.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

