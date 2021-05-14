Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

