Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

