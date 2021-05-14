Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

TSE ITP opened at C$30.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

