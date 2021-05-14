Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.75.

Shares of TSE ITP traded up C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

