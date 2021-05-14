IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 44,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IntriCon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

