Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $403.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.56 and its 200-day moving average is $379.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

