Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $405.54 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $270.91 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.56 and a 200-day moving average of $379.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

