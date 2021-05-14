Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,792.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 466,593 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

