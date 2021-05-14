Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $324.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,115,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $215.99 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

