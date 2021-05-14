Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 83,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

