Investors Buy High Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 933% compared to the typical daily volume of 834 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.37 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
