Investors Buy High Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 933% compared to the typical daily volume of 834 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.37 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

