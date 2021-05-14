Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,750% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of GATX opened at $100.14 on Friday. GATX has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,526. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of GATX by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 158,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

