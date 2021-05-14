Investors Buy Large Volume of Embraer Put Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,559 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,857% compared to the average daily volume of 188 put options.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $15,862,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

