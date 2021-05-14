Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,098 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 999% compared to the average daily volume of 373 put options.

Shares of KC stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

