Investors Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,397 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 720% compared to the average volume of 1,999 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

