Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 21.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth $21,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

