INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Acquires $61,200.00 in Stock

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $3,760.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $52,584.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.86 on Friday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.