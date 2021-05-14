Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Iron Mountain worth $48,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 421,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

