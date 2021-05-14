Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.