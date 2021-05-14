Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 3082550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

IRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 643.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 179.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 166,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,075.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

