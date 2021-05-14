iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. 3,431,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.