iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 10.7% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

