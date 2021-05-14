iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,847 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53.

