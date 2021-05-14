iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,235,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter.

SIZE stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $75.84 and a 52-week high of $127.91.

