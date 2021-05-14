iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMM. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 320,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 71,394 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 169,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

