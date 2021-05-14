iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $130.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.