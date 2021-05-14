iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,403,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ opened at $89.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.