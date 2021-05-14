iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.25. 19,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,509. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

