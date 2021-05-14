iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 18.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $56,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.45. 72,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,756. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

