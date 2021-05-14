iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.84. 187,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.