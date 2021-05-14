iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

