iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 96,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,654. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

