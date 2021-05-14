Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $23,517.30 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $23,517.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ITRI stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,366. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

