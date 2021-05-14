J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $169.32 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

