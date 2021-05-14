James H. Roth Sells 645 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HURN stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.