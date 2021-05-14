Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,251 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after buying an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,513,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $123.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

