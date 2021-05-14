Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.