Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
