Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $183.76 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.