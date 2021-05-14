Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

