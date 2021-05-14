Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.16 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 9% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $245,449.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.