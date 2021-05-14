Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,642,800.00.

eXp World stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

