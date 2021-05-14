Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €19.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.30 ($26.24).

ETR:WAC opened at €24.76 ($29.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 123.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a fifty-two week high of €25.10 ($29.53).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

